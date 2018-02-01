BBC Sport - Craig Levein 'annoyed' by Scott Brown challenge on Harry Cochrane
Levein 'annoyed' over Brown challenge on Cochrane
- From the section Scottish
Hearts boss Craig Levein says Celtic captain Scott Brown 'had it in mind' not to be 'bossed again' by Harry Cochrane, after Brown's challenge left the 16-year-old with a collarbone injury in Celtic's 3-1 win on Tuesday.
Watch the challenge here and judge for yourselves.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired