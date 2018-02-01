BBC Sport - Craig Levein 'annoyed' by Scott Brown challenge on Harry Cochrane

Levein 'annoyed' over Brown challenge on Cochrane

Hearts boss Craig Levein says Celtic captain Scott Brown 'had it in mind' not to be 'bossed again' by Harry Cochrane, after Brown's challenge left the 16-year-old with a collarbone injury in Celtic's 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Watch the challenge here and judge for yourselves.

