Sam Clucas: Swansea midfielder apologises for goal celebrations

Sam Clucas joined Swansea from Hull City in the 2017 summer transfer window

Swansea's Sam Clucas has apologised for his celebrations against Arsenal after claims it referenced the logo of a website that has pornographic content.

Clucas scored twice in Swansea's 3-1 Premier League win over the Gunners, using the same gesture each time.

A Swansea statement said the midfielder had "apologised for any offence he might have caused" and was "not fully aware" of the pornographic content.

A FA spokesperson told BBC Sport: "We are looking into the matter."

The 27-year-old's two goals, plus one from Jordan Ayew, saw Swansea come back from a goal down at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night and climb off the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Swansea statement added: "The club will speak to Sam again internally to establish the full facts, while also taking the opportunity to remind everyone of their responsibilities.

"We wholeheartedly condemn the degradation of women and believe everyone's rights, dignity and individual worth is to be respected."