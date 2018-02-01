Steve Cotterill: Birmingham boss has 'tinge of disappointment' at lack of transfers

Steve Cotterill's Birmingham are a point clear of the Championship's relegation zone

Birmingham City manager Steve Cotterill says he is disappointed he was unable to add to his squad in January.

He told BBC WM: "I don't regret anything I did in the transfer window, that's for sure, so I don't think regret is the right word.

"I think there's a tinge of disappointment which would be obvious to most managers if they hadn't done anything in the transfer window."

Blues have won three of their past five games to climb out of the drop zone.

"My sole focus is on these players at this football club right now," added Cotterill, whose side are 20th in the Championship.

"The transfer window has been long, arduous and tedious, but I have 100% stayed focused on the players, the opposition and our game plan.

"I am pleased that I have not been sidetracked by anything."