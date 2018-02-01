Oladapo Afolayan: West Ham sign striker from Solihull Moors

Oladapo Afolayan
Oladapo Afolayan was with the Chelsea until the age of 15

West Ham have signed forward Oladapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee from National League side Solihull Moors.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Hammers.

Afolayan said: "It's a dream come true. I've worked hard to get here and I'm grateful for the opportunity.

"Now the opportunity has come to join a Premier League club and West Ham is one which has always given youngsters opportunities to come through, as we have seen this season."

