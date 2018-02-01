BBC Sport - Celtic signing Scott Bain marvels at his change in fortunes
How fortunes change - Celtic's Bain
- From the section Scottish
From falling out of favour at Dundee and sitting on the bench on loan to Hibernian, goalkeeper Scott Bain cannot believe how his fortunes changed on transfer deadline day after joining Celtic from the Dens Park club until the end of the season.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired