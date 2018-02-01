Continental Tyres Cup: Adams Park chosen as neutral ground for 14 March final

Adams Park is the home of League Two club Wycombe Wanderers and WSL 1 side Reading

Adams Park will host the Women's Continental Tyres [League] Cup final on Wednesday, 14 March between Manchester City and four-time winners Arsenal.

The holders, City, will be bidding for their third triumph in the competition since 2014, while Arsenal have reached the final for a sixth time in the competition's seven-year history.

The Gunners won 3-2 at Reading, who play at Adams Park, in the semi-finals.

City progressed with a 1-0 win at Women's Super League rivals Chelsea.

