Bristol Rovers: Tony Craig and Kyle Bennett sign on free transfers

Tony Craig helped Millwall win promotion back to the Championship last season

League One club Bristol Rovers have signed free agents Tony Craig and Kyle Bennett following their releases from Millwall and Portsmouth respectively.

The lengths of both players' deals with the Pirates are undisclosed, but they are both eligible to face Shrewsbury at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Former Brentford defender Craig, 32, made 65 league appearances for Millwall after arriving in July 2015.

Ex-Doncaster winger Bennett, 27, scored 12 times in 96 league games for Pompey.

"We have signed two very talented players this week to further strengthen our squad and I am looking forward to working with them," Rovers manager Darrell Clarke told the club website.

