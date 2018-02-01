Josh Payne: Crawley Town midfielder signs new contract until 2020
- From the section Crawley
Crawley Town midfielder Josh Payne has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the League Two club until the summer of 2020.
The 27-year-old has scored three goals in 59 appearances since joining the Reds from National League side Eastleigh in the summer of 2016.
"Since I came to the club Josh has been an outstanding professional," head coach Harry Kewell said.
"He has become an important member of the squad."
Goalkeeper Glenn Morris agreed a new deal with Crawley on Wednesday.