Lasse Vibe: Denmark forward leaves Brentford for China

Brentford have sold forward Lasse Vibe to Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai for an undisclosed fee.

The Denmark international scored 37 goals in 97 appearances for the Championship side after joining from IFK Gothenburg in July 2015.

The 30-year-old's contract at Griffin Park was due to expire in the summer.

"He's done great for me and I've been a big fan of him while he's been here," Bees head coach Dean Smith told BBC Radio London.

"He was a great lad to heave around and is a very intelligent footballer.

"He will be missed, but he will be replaced. We wish him and his family well."

