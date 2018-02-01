Jordan Stevens: Leeds United sign Forest Green Rovers midfielder

Elland Road
Leeds United are 10th in the Championship

Midfielder Jordan Stevens has joined Leeds United from League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

The 17-year-old has signed an initial 18-month deal with Leeds and the club have the option to extend this by a further year.

Stevens made his Forest Green first-team debut in September and has made 14 appearances this season, scoring once.

The midfielder is expected to link up initially with under-23 side and play for them against Birmingham on Friday.

Meanwhile, Leeds have terminated the contract of striker Eoghan Stokes by mutual consent.

