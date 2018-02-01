Derek Adams: Plymouth Argyle boss happy despite tough transfer window

Derek Adams has seen his side win six and lose just one of their 10 League One games since the start of December

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams says the January transfer window has been one of the toughest he has known.

But he says the club can be pleased with the business they have done during the month, which ended with them selling Jake Jervis for £125,000 to League Two leaders Luton Town.

He was one of nine players who either arrived at or left the League One club.

"It's been one of the most difficult transfer windows to be involved in," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

As well as Jervis' departure, Jakub Sokolik was released, while Nadir Ciftci, Nathan Blissett and Gregg Wylde also left the club.

Wales striker Simon Church, Bristol City defender Zak Vyner, goalkeeper Remi Matthews and West Ham youngster Moses Makasi all moved to Home Park.

"It's been a good transfer window for us, we've made a profit, reduced the wage bill, we can use that money to take in free agents now the window's closed," added Adams.

"I did a piece on my computer a few weeks ago on players in and players out and we're in a good place.

"Yes we would have maybe liked to have added one or two more, but it wasn't to be and we'll try to do that if we need it.

"But we've got cover all over the pitch, added some talented players to the squad and let players leave that weren't playing for us."

Jake Jervis previously played for Derek Adams when he was manager at Ross County

Adams says he was surprised that Jervis, who was one of his first signings when he became Pilgrims boss in June 2015, opted for Luton.

Both the Hatters and Walsall met the £125,000 release clause in the 26-year-old's contract.

"It looked like he was going to Walsall because they had also been able to match the offer as well, and he chose to go to Luton," said Adams.

"It was his choice in the end and I think that Walsall have got to be disappointed because they thought they had their man."

Despite seeing Ciftci, Blissett and Jervis all leave, Adams says he is not worried about a lack of forwards at the club, with Church, Ryan Taylor and youngster Alex Fletcher being the main front men.

"We play with one up front so we've got three strikers for one position, so it's not bad, usually you ask for two players for one position," he said.