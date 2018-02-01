Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Crystal Palace, Morelos, Scotland, Hearts, Dundee, Aston Villa

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic rebuffed a transfer deadline day enquiry from Crystal Palace for Moussa Dembele, telling the English Premier League club that the France Under-21 striker was not for sale. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty cast doubt on suggestions that Chinese club Beijing Renhe had made a £7m offer for Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos and, with the transfer window still open in China until 28 February, stressed that he has the final say on any potential sale. (The Scotsman)

Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan will tell the governing body's board today that the hunt for the next Scotland manager will take as long as it takes, with the process of working through potential candidates set to take weeks. (The Herald)

Former Scotland defender Steven Pressley has agreed a deal to become manager of Pafos in the Cypriot First Division. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee United are forging plans to establish a lucrative new sister club in the United States, with outgoing Tannadice chairman Stephen Thompson intending to spearhead a move into the newly-formed National Independent Soccer Association. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has refused to rule out handing Scottish striker Ross McCormack, who has returned from a loan spell with Melbourne City, another lifeline after missing out on Leonardo Ulloa from Leicester City. (Birmingham Mail)

Scotland forward Ross McCormack has been left in limbo after returning from a loan spell with Melbourne City as he cannot join another club but has fallen foul of Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce after failing to turn up for training. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Striker Simon Murray has suggested he was keen to complete his deadline-day loan move to Dundee after Hibernian manager Neil Lennon told him it would mean more game time. (Evening Telegraph)

Midfielder Joaquim Adao, who has signed for Hearts on loan from Sion, is keen to renew his partnership with striker Kyle Lafferty, with whom he played in Switzerland, and says he also received advice from Isma, his former team-mate who has just left the Tynecastle club for Pakhtakor Tashkent. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts players Christophe Berra, Steven Naismith, Ross Callachan and Demetri Mitchell have begun pledging some of their wages to the Foundation of Hearts, joining almost 8000 fans in donating monthly cash to the Edinburgh club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie has absolved Celtic captain Scott Brown of any blame for the injury his team-mate Harry Cochrane suffered in the Scottish Premiership game in Glasgow on Tuesday night. (Evening Times)

Chris McStay, son of former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Paul, is training with Clyde after leaving Australian club Sutherland Sharks and League Two rivals Edinburgh City are also interested in the 21-year-old midfielder. (The National, print edition)