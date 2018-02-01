Alexander Sorloth: Crystal Palace sign Norway striker from FC Midtjylland

Alexander Sorloth, son of former Norway international Goran Sorloth, has 12 caps for Norway

Crystal Palace have signed striker Alexander Sorloth from Danish side FC Midtjylland for a reported £9m on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The 22-year-old Norway international has scored 15 goals in 26 games so far this season.

"It's a dream come true to play in the Premier League," said Sorloth. "I've dreamt about this since I was six.

"It's a big club with ambition, a good club who takes good care of its players."

Sorloth will wear the number nine shirt at Palace.

Palace were also hoping to sign Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow, but that move now looks unlikely to go through.

The 25-year-old's transfer was dependant on Brondby signing a replacement, which they have so far failed to do.