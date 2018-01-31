Kasey Palmer: Derby sign Chelsea midfielder on loan until the end of the season

Kasey Palmer
Kasey Palmer made five appearances for Huddersfield this season

Derby County have signed Chelsea attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent much of the past 18 months on loan at Huddersfield, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17.

He struggled with injury this campaign and the Blues terminated his loan deal earlier this month.

Palmer could make his debut for the second-placed Rams against Brentford on Saturday.

