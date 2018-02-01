Hibernian sign Scott Allan, send Simon Murray to Dundee

Allan left Hibs for Celtic in the summer of 2015 after just over a year at Easter Road

Scott Allan has returned for a second spell at Hibernian, completing a loan move from Celtic late on deadline day.

Allan, 26, spent the first half of the season on loan at Dundee and the move sees striker Simon Murray switch to Dens Park from Hibs, also on loan.

Murray, 25, is Hibs top scorer with 14 goals, having signed from Dundee United over the summer.

Hibs have also announced the signing of goalkeeper Cammy Bell, 31, who was released by Kilmarnock.

He will replace Scott Bain, who joined on loan from Dundee earlier in January only to end the month signing for Celtic.

Allan scored his first Dundee goal in 23 appearances on Tuesday, his strike securing passage against Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup.

He struggled to cement a starting place under manager Neil McCann, coming off the bench in eight of his past 10 Premiership outings.

Allan, who started his career with Dundee United, played 45 games for Hibs in season 2014-15, with the Edinburgh club in the second tier.

Following interest from Rangers at the start of the next campaign, he requested a transfer, with Celtic eventually signing the midfielder on a four-year deal.

Having been on the fringes of the first team with the Scottish champions, he was loaned to Rotherham last season.

Murray started his Hibs career in prolific form, with 10 goals in his first seven games.

He is not the only striker leaving Easter Road this month, with Deivydas Matulevicius released from his contract, along with Anthony Stokes.