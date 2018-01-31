Charlie Oliver: Fleetwood Town sign Man City defender for remainder of the season

Charlie Oliver competes for the ball with Marcus Edwards
Charlie Oliver has experience of under-23 football but is yet to make his senior debut

Manchester City have loaned defender Charlie Oliver to Fleetwood Town, who have also signed Middlesbrough forward Joao Morelli on an 18-month deal.

Oliver, 20, has played under-23 football for the Blues but is yet to make a senior appearance, and joins Fleetwood for the rest of the season.

The centre-back has been with City since signing as an eight-year-old.

Morelli, 21, joins the Cod Army's development squad and has been on loan to Levadia in Estonia this season.

Defender Harvey Rodgers and striker Devante Cole both left Fleetwood on deadline day, while forward Ashley Nadesan has joined Carlisle on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired