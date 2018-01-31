Charlie Oliver: Fleetwood Town sign Man City defender for remainder of the season

Charlie Oliver has experience of under-23 football but is yet to make his senior debut

Manchester City have loaned defender Charlie Oliver to Fleetwood Town, who have also signed Middlesbrough forward Joao Morelli on an 18-month deal.

Oliver, 20, has played under-23 football for the Blues but is yet to make a senior appearance, and joins Fleetwood for the rest of the season.

The centre-back has been with City since signing as an eight-year-old.

Morelli, 21, joins the Cod Army's development squad and has been on loan to Levadia in Estonia this season.

Defender Harvey Rodgers and striker Devante Cole both left Fleetwood on deadline day, while forward Ashley Nadesan has joined Carlisle on loan for the rest of the campaign.

