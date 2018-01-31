Middlesbrough sign Huddersfield's Martin Cranie and Martin Braithwaite leaves

Only Britt Assombalonga has scored more goals for Boro than Martin Braithwaite this term

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed defender Martin Cranie from Huddersfield and allowed striker Martin Braithwaite to join Bordeaux on loan.

Ex-Barnsley and Coventry man Cranie, 31, helped the Terriers go up last term and has joined for an undisclosed fee.

Denmark international Braithwaite, 26, will remain with the French side until the end of the season.

He was signed by former Boro boss Garry Monk last summer and has scored six goals in 21 appearances for the club.

