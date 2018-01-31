BBC Sport - Transfer Deadline Day: Aubameyang, Giroud, Batshuayi - who was best signing?
Pundits debate winner of 'transfer triangle'
- From the section Football
Match of the Day pundits Danny Murphy and Ian Wright debate who won the 'transfer triangle' that saw Arsenal sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Olivier Giroud move to Chelsea, and Michy Batshuayi head to Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.
