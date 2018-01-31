BBC Sport - Stoke 0-0 Watford: Hornets played with heart and intensity, says Gracia
Watford played with 'heart' & 'intensity', says Gracia
- From the section Watford
New Watford manager Javi Gracia praises the "heart" & "intensity" demonstrated by his players after they registered a first clean sheet in 12 games with a 0-0 draw at Stoke.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 0-0 Watford
Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired