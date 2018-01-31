Christoph Knasmullner and Matt Mills: Barnsley sign duo on deadline day

From the section

Christoph Knasmullner (right) was part of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan squads during his career

Barnsley have signed midfielder Christoph Knasmullner from Admira Wacker, and defender Matt Mills following his Nottingham Forest exit.

Knasmullner, 25, has scored 12 goals in 18 games for Austrian side Admira this season and joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Mills, 31, left Forest after a two-and-a-half-year stay to link up with the Tykes for the rest of the season.

The centre-back played 15 games for Forest this term.

Mills has played extensively in the Premier League and Championship, with Manchester City, Reading and Leicester among his former clubs.

He is a timely replacement for Angus McDonald, who has left to join Hull City.

Austria under-19 international Knasmullner had spells at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Ingolstadt before moving to Admira.

