Christoph Knasmullner and Matt Mills: Barnsley sign duo on deadline day

Matt Mills and Christoph Knasmullner
Christoph Knasmullner (right) was part of Bayern Munich and Inter Milan squads during his career

Barnsley have signed midfielder Christoph Knasmullner from Admira Wacker, and defender Matt Mills following his Nottingham Forest exit.

Knasmullner, 25, has scored 12 goals in 18 games for Austrian side Admira this season and joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Mills, 31, left Forest after a two-and-a-half-year stay to link up with the Tykes for the rest of the season.

The centre-back played 15 games for Forest this term.

Mills has played extensively in the Premier League and Championship, with Manchester City, Reading and Leicester among his former clubs.

He is a timely replacement for Angus McDonald, who has left to join Hull City.

Austria under-19 international Knasmullner had spells at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Ingolstadt before moving to Admira.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired