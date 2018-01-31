Stephen Henderson: Portsmouth re-sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper

From the section

Stephen Henderson had been away from Fratton Park for almost six years

Portsmouth have re-signed goalkeeper Stephen Henderson on loan until the end of the season from Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old former West Ham United and Charlton man previously spent one season at Pompey, making 25 league starts in the 2011-12 season.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Slovakian winger Milan Lalkovic has left the Fratton Park club by mutual consent.

Winger Kyle Bennett, 27, also left Pompey by mutual consent on Wednesday, having been with the club since 2015.

