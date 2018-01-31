Deadline day: Darren Murray moves to Crues as Peter McMahon signs for Glens

Darren Murray (right) will now become a team-mate of Mark McCrystal's at Crusaders

Crusaders' move for Warrenpoint striker Darren Murray and Peter McMahon's switch from Dungannon to Glentoran were among transfer deadline day moves.

Former Portadown and Cliftonville striker Murray agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Stephen Baxter's Premiership leaders.

McMahon joined Glentoran 24 hours after scoring for Swifts in their League Cup semi-final win over the Crues.

Glentoran have also released midfielder Eric Foley.

Another Glentoran player Jonathan Smith has joined Carrick on loan until the end of the season.

Murray will not be eligible for this weekend's Irish Cup sixth-round tie against Cliftonville as he featured for Warrenpoint in their fifth-round defeat by the Reds.