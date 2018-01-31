BBC Sport - Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley: Dyche pleased with mentality of players
Dyche pleased with mentality of injury-hit Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises the mentality of his injury-hit team following a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United, and feels the Clarets were denied a "definite" penalty.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley
Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
