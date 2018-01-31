Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen's goal after just 11 seconds "totally broke" his players' confidence after they were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United

