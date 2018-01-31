BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United: Mourinho rues 'ridiculous' early goal
Mourinho rues 'ridiculous' early goal
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen's goal after just 11 seconds "totally broke" his players' confidence after they were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United
Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
