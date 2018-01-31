BBC Sport - Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United: Pochettino joy at 'fantastic' Spurs win
Pochettino joy at 'fantastic' Tottenham win
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side were "fantastic" in their 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United at Wembley in which Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead after just 11 seconds.
