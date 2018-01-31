BBC Sport - Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth: Conte admits Chelsea 'struggled' on 'bad day'

Conte admits Chelsea 'struggled' on 'bad day'

  • From the section Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits his side "struggled a lot" in their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on a "bad day" at Stamford Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth

Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Conte admits Chelsea 'struggled' on 'bad day'

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Watch Giroud's famous 'scorpion' goal

Video

Transfer spending 'almost vulgar'

Video

Howe delight after 'best' Bournemouth win

Video

Osi tells Ajayi: 'You are the key to the Super Bowl'

Video

Harden makes NBA history with triple-double record

Video

Wenger questions Arsenal 'confidence' after defeat

Video

Beating Arsenal tastes 'like honey' - Carvalhal

Video

Who doesn't love a dog on the pitch?

Video

'Mature' performance exactly what Reds needed - Klopp

Video

Can you somersault into your shorts like Nile Wilson?

Video

Highlights: Celtic 3-1 Hearts

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired