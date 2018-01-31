BBC Sport - Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth: Conte admits Chelsea 'struggled' on 'bad day'
Conte admits Chelsea 'struggled' on 'bad day'
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits his side "struggled a lot" in their 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth on a "bad day" at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-3 Bournemouth
Watch the goals from all the midweek Premier League games on Wednesday's Match of the Day at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired