Lewis Grabban: Aston Villa sign Bournemouth striker on loan

One of Lewis Grabban's 12 goals for Sunderland came in their 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa in November

Aston Villa have signed Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Sunderland, scoring 12 goals in 20 appearances.

The former Millwall, Rotherham and Norwich man cut short his season-long loan with the Black Cats at the start of the month.

He could make his debut for Villa, who are third in the Championship, against bottom side Burton on Saturday.

