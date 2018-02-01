Eliaquim Mangala: Everton loan Manchester City defender

Mangala was in France's 2014 World Cup squad but did not play in any games

Everton have signed France defender Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City on loan until the end of the season, subject to Premier League clearance.

The centre-back, 26, is the club's third signing of the January transfer window following deals for winger Theo Walcott and striker Cenk Tosun.

Mangala, who joined City from Porto in a £32m deal in 2014, has started just four Premier League games this season.

His exit follows City's £57m signing of Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.

The 23-year-old French defender's arrival from Spain on Tuesday was expected to lead to Mangala leaving, given the Premier League leaders can now call on Laporte, John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi for the centre-back position.

Mangala has played 79 times for City in all competitions since moving from Portugal but spent much of the 2016-17 season on loan at Valencia.