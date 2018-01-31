Marnick Vermijl: Scunthorpe United bring in Preston defender until end of the season

Marnick Vermijl
Marnick Vermijl played twice for Manchester United in the League Cup

Preston North End have loaned defender Marnick Vermijl to Scunthorpe United for the remainder of the season.

Vermijl, 26, has made just three first-team appearances for the Lillywhites this season since Alex Neil replaced Simon Grayson as manager last summer.

The Belgian, who also played for Standard Liege, Manchester United, NEC Nijmegen and Sheffield Wednesday, has scored four goals in 54 Preston games.

Scunthorpe, currently fourth in League One, play Fleetwood on Saturday.

