Ollie Cook: Southampton loan defender to Barrow for remainder of the season

Ollie Cook tussles with a Tottenham youth player
Ollie Cook has been a regular for the Saints' under-23 squad this season

Premier League side Southampton have loaned defender Ollie Cook to National League club Barrow for the remainder of the season.

Centre-half Cook, 20, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Saints but has been regular in their Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy sides.

He signed a professional deal with Southampton in May 2016, having come through the youth system at St Mary's.

The Bluebirds, who are 20th in the table, play Torquay United on Saturday.

