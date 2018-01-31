Gemma Bonner: England and Liverpool defender out for up to 12 weeks

Gemma Bonner heads the ball for England against Kazakhstan
Liverpool captain Gemma Bonner has 10 caps for England

England and Liverpool defender Gemma Bonner is set to be out for eight to 12 weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Bonner, who has 10 caps, was part of the Lionesses' recent training camp but will miss the SheBelieves Cup, starting on 1 March in the United States.

The Reds captain, 26, picked up the injury during her side's 2-0 victory over Bristol City on Saturday, attended by new England boss Phil Neville.

"Absolutely gutted to be injured," said Bonner.

"But the recovery process has already started and I'm determined to be back stronger again."

Liverpool are third in Women's Super League One, six points behind leaders Manchester City.

