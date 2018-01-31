Ademola Lookman: Everton winger joins RB Leipzig on loan

Ademola Lookman has made one Premier League start for Everton this season

Everton winger Ademola Lookman has joined German side RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season, despite manager Sam Allardyce saying he would not be leaving earlier this week.

Lookman, 20, joined the Toffees from Charlton for £11m in January 2017.

The England Under-21 forward has made seven Premier League appearances this season, starting one game.

On Monday, Allardyce said Lookman was unavailable after the departure of winger Aaron Lennon to Burnley.

"He wouldn't be available on loan because Aaron Lennon went a few days ago," said Allardyce at a news conference prior to Everton's match against Leicester on Wednesday.

"That means anyone else to go out on loan in that position is a no-no."

RB Leipzig will face Napoli in the last 32 of the Europa League next month and sit fifth in the Bundesliga, with their next match at Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.