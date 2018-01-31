Simeon Jackson: Grimsby Town sign Walsall striker on loan to end of season

Simeon Jackson's career began at Rushden & Diamonds before a 2008 move to Gillingham

Grimsby have signed forward Simeon Jackson on loan from League One club Walsall until the end of the season.

The Jamaica-born 30-year-old former Gillingham man, who scored 42 goals in 115 appearances for the Gills, joined Walsall from Blackburn in July 2016.

Representing Canada, he has 49 senior international caps to his name.

Jackson will be eligible to make his Grimsby debut in League Two on Saturday against Cheltenham, who are equal on points with the 17th-placed Mariners.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.