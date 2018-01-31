Barry Cotter: Ipswich Town sign Limerick defender for undisclosed fee

Barry Cotter joins striker Aaron Drinan in moving from Ireland to Ipswich

Ipswich Town have signed defender Barry Cotter from Limerick until the summer of 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, capped by the Republic of Ireland at youth level, can play at right-back, centre-half and midfield.

He has spent much of January training with Ipswich and is the second player the Championship side have signed from the League of Ireland this month.

"I can't wait to get going now. It's a fantastic opportunity for me to learn here," Cotter told the club website.

