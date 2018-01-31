Barry Cotter: Ipswich Town sign Limerick defender for undisclosed fee

Barry Cotter celebrates a goal for Limerick
Barry Cotter joins striker Aaron Drinan in moving from Ireland to Ipswich

Ipswich Town have signed defender Barry Cotter from Limerick until the summer of 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, capped by the Republic of Ireland at youth level, can play at right-back, centre-half and midfield.

He has spent much of January training with Ipswich and is the second player the Championship side have signed from the League of Ireland this month.

"I can't wait to get going now. It's a fantastic opportunity for me to learn here," Cotter told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired