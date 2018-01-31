January transfer deals 31 Jan From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42896599 Read more about sharing. "Samuel Stormborn of the House Eto'o, First of His Name, The Unburnt, King of the Forwards, Breaker of Chains, Father of Eagles..." Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea forward Samuel Eto'o got a Game of Thrones-style welcome from new club Konyaspor, following the 36-year-old former Cameroon international's switch from fellow Turkish top-flight outfit Antalyaspor. "Signed for the biggest club in the world and tomorrow I start work." Not a bad January transfer window for 18-year-old midfielder Marcus McGuane, who switched Arsenal for Barcelona and will play in the Spanish giants' B team this season. Cahill comes home: Fourteen years after leaving Millwall, Australia legend Tim Cahill has returned to the club where he started his professional career. "The romance of the story is definitely not lost on me," said the 38-year-old. Meet the first player to have been paid for in cryptocurrency. Omer Faruk Kıroglu was rewarded 0.0524 in Bitcoin (£384.12 at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday) and 2,500 Turkish lira (£467.30) to join Harunustaspor, who compete in the Sakarya First Division Group B.