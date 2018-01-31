Rhys Murphy: Gillingham sign free-agent striker on short-term deal

Rhys Murphy
Rhys Murphy had loan spells at York, Crawley and most recently Torquay from Forest Green Rovers

League One club Gillingham have signed striker Rhys Murphy on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old former Arsenal trainee, who has played for Forest Green Rovers, Dagenham & Redbridge and Oldham, spent time on trial with the Gills recently.

He arrives as a free agent after his Forest Green contract was terminated by mutual consent on 8 January.

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Connor Ogilvie, 21, has extended his loan spell at Priestfield Stadium until May.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired