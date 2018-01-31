Ovie Ejaria: Sunderland sign Liverpool midfielder on loan for rest of season

Ovie Ejaria
Ovie Ejaria made eight first-team appearances for Liverpool last season, but none this term

Championship strugglers Sunderland have signed Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old former Arsenal trainee moved to Merseyside in 2014 after nine years on the Gunners' books.

"I'm really happy because I've wanted to go out on loan for a while to get regular first-team football under my belt," he told Sunderland's website.

Tuesday's 3-1 loss at Birmingham City left the Black Cats 23rd in the table, one point below 21st-placed Hull City.

London-born England Under-20 international Ejaria is Chris Coleman's side's third signing of the January transfer window.

