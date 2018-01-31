Krystian Bielik and Jack Fitwater: Walsall sign Arsenal and West Brom defenders

Krystian Bielik
Krystian Bielik has made two appearances for Arsenal

Walsall have signed defenders Krystian Bielik and Jack Fitzwater on loan until the end of the season from Arsenal and West Brom respectively.

Pole Bielik, 20, spent time on loan with Birmingham City in 2016-17, making 10 appearances in the Championship.

Fitzwater, also 20, played 19 times for League Two side Forest Green during a loan spell at the start of the season.

Both players could make their debuts for the Saddlers in Saturday's home game against strugglers MK Dons.

