Jamie Sterry: Crewe Alexandra sign Newcastle United full-back

Jamie Sterry made three appearances for Newcastle's under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy this season

Crewe Alexandra have signed Newcastle United full-back Jamie Sterry on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old full-back joins Magpies midfielder Dan Barlaser at the struggling League Two side.

Sterry, who has made five appearances for Newcastle, had a loan spell with Coventry City in 2016-17, playing 20 times.

He could make his debut for Dave Artell's side in Saturday's trip to promotion hopefuls Notts County.

