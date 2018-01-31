Jamie Sterry: Crewe Alexandra sign Newcastle United full-back
Crewe Alexandra have signed Newcastle United full-back Jamie Sterry on loan until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old full-back joins Magpies midfielder Dan Barlaser at the struggling League Two side.
Sterry, who has made five appearances for Newcastle, had a loan spell with Coventry City in 2016-17, playing 20 times.
He could make his debut for Dave Artell's side in Saturday's trip to promotion hopefuls Notts County.
