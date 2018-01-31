Mathieu Debuchy joins Saint Etienne after Arsenal terminate contract

Mathieu Debuchy made just 29 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal after joining in 2014

Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy has joined Saint Etienne on a free transfer after his contract was terminated.

The France international has signed a deal with the Ligue 1 side until the end of the season.

Debuchy, 32, joined the Gunners from Newcastle in July 2014 but made just 29 appearances for Arsene Wenger's side due to several long-term injuries.

His last appearance was the FA Cup third round defeat by Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Earlier on the closing day of the winter transfer window, Arsenal signed forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club record £56m and sold striker Olivier Giroud to Chelsea in a deal worth about £18m.

The Gunners have also sent out three players on loan until the end of the season, with defender Krystian Bielik joining League One side Walsall, midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide moving to French side Angers and striker Chuba Akpom heading to Belgium's Sint-Truidense.

Elsewhere, Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal to stay at the club until 2021.