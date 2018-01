Nicky Deverdics joined Hartlepool from Dover in June 2016

Wrexham have signed midfielder Nicky Deverdics from National League rivals Hartlepool.

The 30-year-old has joined the Welsh club on an 18-month contract for a nominal fee.

He started his career as a trainee at Newcastle United before spells at Gretna, Barnet, Alfreton and a loan at former club Dover last season.

Deverdics, who has scored two goals this season, has joined subject to international clearance.