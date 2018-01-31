Shaun Hobson: Bournemouth defender joins Chester on loan

Chester FC
Chester have been in the National League for five consecutive seasons

National League side Chester have signed defender Shaun Hobson on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old began his career with Burnley and joined the Cherries in 2016 following a trial.

Centre-back Hobson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Bournemouth, but spent the second half of last season on loan with Eastbourne Borough.

Cash-strapped Chester are 22nd in the table, four points from safety.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired