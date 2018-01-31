Shaun Hobson: Bournemouth defender joins Chester on loan
- From the section Chester
National League side Chester have signed defender Shaun Hobson on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old began his career with Burnley and joined the Cherries in 2016 following a trial.
Centre-back Hobson has yet to make a first-team appearance for Bournemouth, but spent the second half of last season on loan with Eastbourne Borough.
Cash-strapped Chester are 22nd in the table, four points from safety.
