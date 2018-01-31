Riyad Mahrez: Man City decided not to pursue £95m deal for Leicester winger

Riyad Mahrez has scored nine goals this season

Manchester City have walked away from a proposed deal for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez because the transfer package would have cost £95m.

The 26-year-old Algerian handed in a transfer request on Tuesday.

Leicester proposed a player-plus-cash deal, but Manchester City were not willing to spend more than £60m.

The Premier League leaders, who want an attacking player in the summer, ended their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez this month because of the cost of the deal.

Chile forward Sanchez left Arsenal to join Manchester United in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Manchester City's interest in Mahrez was not a response to winger Leroy Sane being ruled out for seven weeks with ankle ligament damage.

Mahrez joined Leicester in January 2014 and was named PFA Players' Player of the Year as the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016.

He has scored 35 goals and contributed 24 assists in 127 top-flight appearances.

It was reported Mahrez did not train with his team-mates on Tuesday, a day before Leicester face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League (19:45 GMT).

Manchester City broke their transfer deadline on Tuesday to sign French defender Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for a club record £57m.