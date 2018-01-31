Roy Beerens: Vitesse Arnhem sign Reading winger for undisclosed fee

From the section

Roy Beerens scored league eight goals in 57 league appearances for Reading

Reading winger Roy Beerens has left the Championship club to join Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on a three-and-a-half year contract.

The 30-year-old, who had been with the Royals since July 2016, leaves the Berkshire side for an undisclosed fee.

He played 20 matches for Jaap Stam's side this season, scoring twice.

Beerens has played in The Netherlands before, with AZ Alkmaar, Heerenveen and his first club PSV Eindhoven, prior to a spell with German side Hertha Berlin.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.