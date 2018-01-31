Jake Andrews: Cheltenham Town sign Bristol City midfielder on loan

Jake Andrews
Bristol City's Jake Andrews has previously been on loan at non-league side Chippenham Town

League Two side Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Jake Andrews on loan from Championship club Bristol City until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old becomes the Gloucestershire side's sixth addition of the January transfer window.

"Jake is eager to come to us and compete for a place in our plans," Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson said.

"He is a talented, left-footed player who can operate out wide and give us that option, as well as in the middle."

