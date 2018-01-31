Louis Gray: Carlisle United sign Everton goalkeeper on loan

Louis Gray is yet to make his debut for Everton

Carlisle United have signed Everton goalkeeper Louis Gray on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made two appearances for the Toffees' under-21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy this campaign.

"He comes with excellent references and a very good pedigree," goalkeeping coach Dan Watson told the club website.

"Having spoken to him, I know that he'll fit in well with the dynamics we have with the keepers already at the club, and also within the wider group."

