Rollin Menayese: Swindon Town sign Bristol Rovers defender on loan

Swindon Town have signed Bristol Rovers defender Rollin Menayese on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old signed an extended contract with the Pirates last week.

The Wales Under-17 international has made three appearances for Rovers since joining the League One club from Weston-super-Mare in the summer.

"Swindon are a big club in this league and in the English Football League as well and they are doing really well at the top of the table," he said.

Menayese could make his debut for promotion-chasing Swindon on Saturday as the Robins travel to Lincoln in League Two.

