Steven Defour: Burnley midfielder set for two months out as he needs knee surgery

Steven Defour featured in Burnley's first 24 league matches this season

Burnley midfielder Steven Defour will be out for two months as he needs knee surgery.

The 29-year-old Belgium international has a cartilage problem, and scans have shown he needs an operation.

Prior to Wednesday's match at Newcastle, Defour had been an ever-present in the Premier League this season and scored at Manchester United.

He has made 52 appearances for Belgium, who have qualified for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Defour joined Burnley from Anderlecht for a club record £8m in August 2016.

In his absence, fellow midfielder Ashley Westwood came in for his first league start of the season at Newcastle.