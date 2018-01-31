West Ham: Reece Oxford rejoins Borussia Monchengladbach on loan

Reece Oxford played five games on loan for Championship side Reading last season

West Ham's England Under-20s defender Reece Oxford has returned to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

The defender, 19, spent the first half of the season at the Bundesliga club but was recalled in their winter break.

Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig showed an interest in a permanent deal but Hammers boss David Moyes wanted to assess the teenager.

Oxford has now rejoined Monchengladbach until the summer although no option for a permanent move has been agreed.

He has made four appearances in Germany and RB Leipzig were optimistic of agreeing an initial fee of 9m euros (£8m), rising to 19m (£16.88m).

Moyes, who took charge of West Ham in November, selected Oxford in three games in January but has allowed him to rejoin Monchengladbach's bid for Champions League qualification.

They are seventh in the Bundesliga, three points behind second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, and host Leipzig on Saturday.

Oxford became West Ham's youngest-ever player when he made his debut as a 16-year-old in July 2015.