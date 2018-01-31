Stevenage sign Swindon's John Goddard and Northampton's Dean Bowditch

From the section

John Goddard has made 17 appearances for Swindon so far this season

Stevenage have signed midfielder John Goddard from Swindon for an undisclosed fee and added striker Dean Bowditch on loan from Northampton.

Former Woking man Goddard, 24, has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with the League Two side.

The England C international made 55 appearances for the Robins and arrives after Tom Pett's move to Lincoln City.

Ex-Ipswich, MK Dons and Yeovil forward Bowditch, 31, will stay at Stevenage until the end of the season.

